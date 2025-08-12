UP: Toddler dies after fall from roof in Hapur, family accuses mother of murder

Hapur (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) An 18-month-old boy died after falling from the roof of a house in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, police said on Tuesday.

The family has accused the boy's mother of deliberately throwing him off the roof, they said.

According to the police, Wasim, a scrap dealer living in Majidpura locality of Hapur, resides with his wife Shabana, their three-year-old daughter, and son Ahad.

Late Monday evening, Ahad fell from the first floor roof of the house under suspicious circumstances. The family rushed him to a doctor, where he was declared dead, they said.

At the time of the incident, Shabana was in the kitchen. She told police that the child was playing when he reached the edge of the roof and fell, they said.

However, the child's grandmother and uncle accused Shabana of intentionally throwing him down, claiming there were frequent quarrels in the family, the police said.

SHO Munish Pratap Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is under investigation.