UP: Toddler, grandfather killed in car-truck collision

Maharajganj (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A two-year-old boy and his grandfather were killed and three members of their family got injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Nichlaul area here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in which Ramesh Patel (50), who was driving the car and his grandson Shivansh were killed, Nichlaul SHO Gaurav Kanaujia said.

Three members of their family were injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Maharajganj district hospital, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident and a hunt is on to nab him, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem this morning, he said. PTI COR ABN NB