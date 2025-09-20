UP: Toll plaza deputy manager abducted, stabbed to death in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A deputy manager of a toll plaza on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway was abducted and stabbed to death, while the plaza manager was seriously injured in the attack, police said on Friday.

Police suspect that the attack stemmed from old enmity between the deputy manager and the accused employees.

Circle Officer (CO) Ravishankar said the body of Arvind Pandey, deputy manager of Chapar toll plaza, was found bearing multiple stab wounds, in the Jani area of Meerut district on Friday morning.

Toll plaza manager Mukesh Chouhan, who was also attacked, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment.

Based on Chouhan's complaint, police registered a case of murder, abduction and attempt to murder against several persons, including two toll plaza employees -- Sugam and Shiv Malik -- who are absconding.

According to the complaint, the accused arrived in a car on Thursday night, forcibly entered the manager's room and attacked Chouhan. They then abducted Pandey and later killed him.

Several persons have been taken into custody for questioning and multiple police teams have been formed to arrest the absconding accused, the CO said.