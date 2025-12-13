UP tops country in digital registration of Waqf properties on 'Ummeed' portal

Lucknow, Dec 13 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said the state has topped the country in the digital registration of Waqf properties on the Centre's 'Ummeed' portal, completing the process for 92,832 properties within the stipulated timeframe.

As per a press statement, an order issued by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs on June 6, 2025, had directed all states to ensure online registration of Waqf properties on the Ummeed portal by December 5, 2025.

Though the deadline has since been extended by six months, Uttar Pradesh completed the exercise ahead of schedule, officials said.

According to official data, a total of 92,832 Waqf properties have been registered online in the state, including 86,347 Sunni and 6,485 Shia Waqf properties. The state's share is the highest in the country, as per nationwide data available on the Ummeed portal.

The government said awareness drives and administrative support helped ensure timely compliance by most Mutawallis, or managers of Waqf properties, across districts.

District-wise figures show Lucknow leading in the registration of Shia Waqf properties with 625 entries, followed by Amroha with 539 and Meerut with 533.

In the Sunni Waqf category, Barabanki topped the list with 4,940 registered properties, followed by Sitapur and Azamgarh. Bijnor, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Meerut and Jaunpur also figured among the leading districts.

Officials said the digital registration initiative is expected to bring greater transparency to the management of Waqf properties, help prevent misuse and facilitate their protection and development.