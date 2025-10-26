UP touching new heights in healthcare service, says Yogi Adityanath

Ghaziabad(UP), Oct 26(PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the state is now touching new heights in the field of health services, and the newly-opened Yashoda Medicity in Ghaziabad is a strong example of this.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Yashoda Medicity at Indirapuram, which was opened by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, Adityanath said, “The state is moving rapidly towards investment, innovation and quality facilities in the healthcare sector.

“This facility is a strong example of this. It is not just a hospital, but a new definition of world-class healthcare infrastructure.” According to an official statement, Adityanath said the institute will not only cater to the citizens of NCR, but the entire Uttar Pradesh will get state-of-the-art medical facilities under one roof.

People of the state no longer need to go to Delhi for treatment, as world-class healthcare is now available in Ghaziabad itself, he said.

When the third ground-breaking ceremony of the institute was held in 2022, Dr P N Arora, the managing director of Yashoda Medicity, had inked an MoU with Invest UP to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Ghaziabad with all kinds of super speciality facilities, especially for cancer treatment, for which people earlier went abroad, he said.

While no one believed that it would be possible so soon, Dr Arora, Dr Upasana Arora and their entire team made it a reality in just three years, the chief minister said, stressing the changing investment environment and the strength of medical infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh.

The facility also opened job opportunities for 5,000 people, including doctors, paramedics, nursing staff, and other healthcare professionals, he said, according to the statement.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made historic reforms in the health sector in the last 11 years, with Uttar Pradesh also achieving remarkable achievements in this direction, Adityanath said.

So far, 42 new medical colleges have been established in the state, while two AIIMS (Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli) are functioning successfully, he said.

The double-engine government is ensuring that every citizen gets quality healthcare, as fulfilment of life’s objectives is possible only with a healthy body, the statement quoted Adityanath as saying. PTI CDN ARI