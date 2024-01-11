UP tourism minister inaugurates 3-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on Thursday inaugurated the three-day Gorakhpur Mahotsav and said it aims at preserving and promoting the arts, culture and literature of the state's Purvanchal region.

Besides highlighting the culture of the region, the festival also provides a platform to emerging talents to showcase their skills, he said.

The mahotsav was inaugurated at Champa Devi Park here.

The Mahotsava will be a confluence of culture, spirituality, art, and craftsmanship, Singh said. He said that due to "excellent" law and order and a secure environment, people are now coming here for tourism and investment. PTI CORR ABN ANB