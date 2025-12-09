UP: Tourist jeeps violate safari norms by blocking tiger's movement in Pilibhit reserve

Pilibhit (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) Tourist jeeps were seen violating jungle safari norms at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) after a tiger was surrounded by vehicles in the Vairahi range, prompting forest authorities to seek an explanation following the circulation of a video of the incident.

PTR Deputy Director Manish Singh told PTI on Tuesday that an explanation has been sought from Vairahi Range Ranger Arun Mohan Srivastava and directions have also been issued to submit details of the tourist jeeps involved.

According to forest officials, on Sunday, after a tiger was spotted near the siphon bridge, multiple tourist jeeps were positioned on both sides of the bridge to give visitors a close view, effectively blocking the animal's movement. Surrounding wildlife or obstructing their natural passage is a serious violation of safari regulations, officials said.

After the video of the incident and photography went viral on social media, the forest department initiated action against the Vairahi ranger, officials added.

The PTR was notified as a tiger reserve in 2014 and is known for its rich biodiversity, including dense sal forests, tall grasslands and swampy areas formed by Sharda and Khakra rivers.

It is a significant part of the Terai Arc Landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Chuka Beach, jungle safaris and the siphon canal are among the reserve's major attractions. PTR has also been recognised for its success in tiger conservation, having won the international TX2 award in 2020 for doubling its tiger population in four years.

As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) 2022 estimation, PTR had 71 tigers. Internal surveys conducted in 2025 have recorded the presence of over 80 adult tigers in the reserve, officials said. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ