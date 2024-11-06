UP: Town council chairman arrested on fraud charges in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) The chairman of the Machhlishahr town council in Jaunpur was on Wednesday arrested on charges of fraud and selling vehicles using forged documents, police said.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said Anurag Jaiswal, the younger brother of the chairman Sanjay Jaiswal, had filed a complaint with the Home Department.

Anurag alleged that he had given 13 trailers to his brother Sanjay for use in his transport company. However, Sanjay allegedly took possession of these vehicles fraudulently and later sold them off using forged documents, Sharma said.

Following the complaint, the case was assigned to the Machhlishahr Police Circle Officer for investigation. After finding the allegations to be true, police registered a case on September 11 and launched an investigation, the district police chief said.

Advertisment

To avoid arrest, Sanjay obtained a stay order from the High Court, but the court later declined to extend the order. Police detained Sanjay near Kunwarpur Toll Plaza on his way back from court.

"After questioning, Sanjay was formally arrested and presented in court today, from where he was remanded to jail," Sharma added. PTI COR KIS NB NB