UP: Tractor driver's death triggers protest in Jhansi, murder case filed

Jhansi (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Tensions prevailed after a tractor driver on Tuesday died under suspicious circumstances during sand mining in the Chirgaon area, prompting protests by villagers and the registration of a murder case, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Murata Ghat, where a tractor allegedly overturned during sand mining operations, leading to the death of its driver, Sunil Kushwaha (30), a Chirgaon resident.

After the incident, some people allegedly attempted to dispose of the body by carrying it away on a two-wheeler, locals claimed.

However, when family members and villagers noticed this, the accused allegedly abandoned the body on the road and fled.

Following the incident, angry villagers and family members accused those involved of murder and blocked the Chirgaon-Murata Ghat road, raising slogans and disrupting traffic.

Chirgaon, SHO Kuldeep Tiwari said that based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother, Sukhram, an FIR has been registered against nine people under charges of murder.

"The police are probing the case from all angles,” he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said the situation was brought under control after officials reached the spot and cleared the roadblock.