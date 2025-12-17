UP: Tractor runs over toddler in Etah

Etah (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A two-year-old boy was mowed down by a tractor here on Wednesday, police said.

According to police and family members, the child, Kartikeya, was playing outside his house in the Nagla Savit village when the tractor entered the village and ran over him.

He was taken to the Aliganj Community Health Centre, where the toddler was declared dead, they added.

Station House Officer Ritesh Thakur said the police reached the spot upon receiving information and took the body into custody. The body has been sent for a post-mortem. Necessary legal action is being taken in the matter, he added.