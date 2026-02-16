UP: Tragedy averted as cops foil self-immolation bid over land row

Kanpur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Tensions rose at the Kanpur collectorate on Monday when two men allegedly attempted to set themselves on fire over a long-standing land dispute, an official said. Prompt action by security personnel prevented a potential tragedy. The incident occurred at around 10 am at the district magistrate's office when Padam Singh and Moti Singh allegedly poured diesel on themselves and attempted to ignite it in protest against what they claimed was official inaction on complaints of land encroachment in the Naubasta area. Police personnel on duty quickly intervened, overpowering the men, seizing the bottle containing diesel, and taking both into custody. Moti Singh, a resident of Maitha village in Kanpur Dehat, had come to the collectorate along with his relative Padam Singh and some family members, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ashutosh Singh said. The men alleged that almost nine bighas of their land in Awas Vikas, Naubasta, had been encroached upon by relatives and local strongmen, the ACP added. They claimed to have approached local authorities multiple times and filed complaints through the chief minister's grievance portal, but received no action, which prompted their extreme measure. Both men were later escorted to the district magistrate's office for redress of their grievances. However, the ACP noted that no formal written complaints had been submitted to senior officials or the local police station, either before or on the day of the incident. Police informed that a detailed inquiry is underway to verify the men's claims and examine the nature of the land dispute.

The incident briefly disrupted normal functioning at the collectorate and drew a crowd of onlookers before calm was restored.