UP: Train accident averted after iron pipe found on track in Shamli district

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A major train accident was averted on the Delhi–Saharanpur railway line after a 10-foot-long iron pipe was found on the track near Balwa village in Shamli district, officials said on Sunday.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), SHO Chandravir Singh the incident occurred late Saturday night when the driver of the Saharanpur–Delhi passenger train spotted the pipe and applied emergency brake, bringing the train to a halt just in time.

"Some unidentified miscreants had placed a heavy iron pipe on the railway track. The alertness of the train driver prevented a possible disaster," Singh told PTI.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shamli, Ramsevak, visited the spot following the incident. A formal inquiry has been ordered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Train movement on the route was briefly disrupted but resumed after the track was cleared and inspected.