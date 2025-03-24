UP transformed from a struggling state to an economic powerhouse in 8 years: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, once considered a laggard state, has now become India's engine of economic progress, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow to mark eight years of the National Democratic Alliance government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, he credited "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies of service, security and good governance" for the state's progress.

Adityanath recalled that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was categorised among India's lagging regions or the 'BIMARU' states, where farmers faced financial distress, youth lacked opportunities, and lawlessness was rampant. But, in the last eight years, it has emerged as the driving force of the nation's economy, leading across multiple sectors, he emphasised.

The chief minister announced that from March 25 to 27, district headquarters across the state would celebrate "Vikas Utsav" to showcase development initiatives.

Beneficiaries from various sectors, including youth, women, and entrepreneurs, would be honoured in these three-day programs, he said.

Highlighting growth in agriculture, he said before 2017, the sector was neglected in the state, and farmers were committing suicide; "however, reforms under the 'double-engine government' changed the situation significantly," he asserted.

He said that the state's agricultural growth rate, which was around 5 per cent in 2016-17, has now risen to over 13.5 per cent, contributing to a 28 per cent increase in the state's GDP.

Adityanath pointed out that the state's economic turnaround began with the first cabinet decision of his government, which waived farmers' loans worth Rs 36,000 crore.

As a result, food grain production, which stood at 557 lakh metric tonnes in 2016-17, increased to over 668 lakh metric tonnes last year, rising nearly 20 per cent, he said.

"Food grain procurement has surged, with wheat purchases increasing 2.5 times from 2017 to 2023, amounting to Rs 43,424 crore in payments," he noted.

Paddy procurement payments of Rs 88,746 crore were made via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he added.

Mentioning the state of irrigation, he said that the projects that had remained stalled for years have been revived and an additional 2.3 million hectares of land now have irrigation facilities. The government also established one new agricultural university, upgraded existing ones and set up 20 new Krishi Vigyan Kendras (agricultural science centres), the CM said.

He also said that the sugar industry, which was on the verge of collapse before 2017, has been saved with corrective measures.

A total of 38 sugar mills were expanded, bringing the total operational mills to 122. From 2017 to date, Rs 2.8 lakh crore has been paid to sugarcane farmers, Rs 60,000 crore more than the total payments made by previous governments in the last 22 years," Adityanath said.

Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, solar panels were installed to benefit 86,000 farmers, while 14 lakh private tube wells received free electricity, increasing farm incomes, he said.

Adityanath said the government also took measures to protect over 3.2 million hectares of land from floods. Over 7,700 cow shelters have been set up, providing care for 1.25 million stray cattle. Under the Sahbhagita Yojana, 105,000 cattle rearers were entrusted with 163,000 cattle, receiving Rs 1,500 per animal per month for their upkeep.