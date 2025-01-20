UP: Transgenders allegedly strip, humiliate two 'fake kinnars' in Pilibhit, probe on

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 20 (PTI) A group of transgender individuals allegedly held two men, shaved their heads, and paraded them naked through the streets here, police said on Monday.

According to officials an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The incident took place in Bisalpur town on Sunday when the group accused the two men of posing as "fake kinnars" at wedding ceremonies to collect gifts and spread obscenity.

Prateek Dahiya, Circle Officer (CO) of Bisalpur, said, "A case has been registered against the kinnars for parading the youths naked, spreading obscenity, and extortion. Strict action is being taken against the accused." He added that the matter is being taken seriously, and appropriate legal steps are underway.

The victims told police that they work as performers. They claimed that the 'kinnars' subjected them to this mistreatment for refusing to pay extortion money.

Acting promptly on the complaint, the Bisalpur Kotwali police detained five suspects from the scene, the officer said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ