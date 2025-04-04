UP transport corporation to recruit 5,000 women conductors

Lucknow (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) In a move towards women empowerment and employment generation, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will recruit 5,000 women conductors on a contractual basis.

According to a press statement, Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh announced the recruitment drive, emphasising its goal to make women self-reliant and create new job opportunities.

The candidates must have an intermediate qualification and a CCC certificate. They will also receive a 5 per cent weightage for possessing NCC 'B' certificates, NSS certificates, or State/President's Award certificates from Bharat Scouts and Guides Institute.

"This recruitment initiative aims to empower women and foster employment growth, marking a significant step toward making women self-reliant and providing new job opportunities," Singh stated.

To prioritize convenience, the government has mandated that appointments will be made in the depots located in the candidates' home districts.

Contractual conductors will be paid according to the transport corporation's established remuneration rates.

The recruitment process will include Rozgar Melas (job fairs) held across various cities from April 8 to April 17.

Interested candidates can apply online via the Transport Corporation's website. Certificate verification will be conducted both online and offline.