UP transport department officials to be trained in advanced technology, says government

Lucknow, Mar 9 (PTI) Top transport department officials and employees of Uttar Pradesh will now undergo an advanced technology training, the state government said in a statement on Sunday.

The Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Rae Bareli is being developed as a Centre of Excellence to facilitate this, the statement said.

A dedicated training cell, headed by the additional transport commissioner, has been established to oversee the programmes, it said. Fariduddin, Divisional Transport Officer of Basti, has been appointed as the nodal officer.

Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh said, "In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, there is a strong focus on reducing road accidents and equipping officers and employees with the latest technology. Comprehensive training will be provided to achieve this, starting with the department's top officials." "The IDTR, Raebareli will focus on building a permanent and modern training system for transport officers across Uttar Pradesh. The training will cover the latest technology, data-driven policy-making, enforcement strategies, and e-governance. Specialised programmes will be organised for officers at all levels. Refresher courses for existing staff, and training for new officers will also be conducted regularly," he said.

Singh said the training curriculum for transport officers would be designed to meet the specific needs of Uttar Pradesh, align with evolving trends in the national transport sector, and adhere to guidelines from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Additionally, it will incorporate the latest global developments in the transport sector, ensuring the officers stay informed about international best practices.