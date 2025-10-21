UP: Trivedipurva villagers in Bahraich block road after youth found dead

Bahraich (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Residents of Trivedipurva village blocked the Bahraich-Huzoorpur road here and held a protest after a youth from their village was found dead in a sugarcane field on Tuesday morning.

The villagers placed the body of the man, identified as Shubham Singh (21), on the road and shouted slogans against the police.

As a precautionary measure, Ranipur police station, under whose jurisdiction the village falls, called for additional personnel from nearby police stations and deployed them.

According to police, Singh left home on Monday evening after receiving a call. On Tuesday morning, his body was found in the field about 150 metres from his home.

Upon receiving the information, police took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

The villagers claimed that Shubham's body bore injury marks and that he was murdered.

The road remained blocked for some time, but senior police officers persuaded the people and cleared the blockade.

Additional SP (city) Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said that a case has been registered against unknown persons on the victim's family's complaint.

Teams comprising the surveillance team, the crime branch and other units have been formed to investigate the incident. PTI COR NAV AMJ AMJ