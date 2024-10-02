UP: Truck crashes into salon in Kaushambi, man getting beard trimmed inside killed

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A man was killed while he was getting his beard trimmed when a DCM truck veered off the National Highway 2 and crashed into a barber shop here on Wednesday, police said.

The crash also left two other men critically injured, they said. The incident triggered protests and locals briefly blocked the Prayagraj-Kanpur route here.

"The accident occurred near Chandwari intersection when the DCM truck, travelling from Prayagraj towards Kanpur, lost control and crashed into the barber shop," the local Station House Officer Brijesh Karvariya said.

"The victim, Rajesh Kumar (55), a resident of Chandwari village, died on the spot. Two other individuals, Bharat and Anokhelal, also from Chandwari, suffered severe injuries," Karvariya said.

The officer said the injured duo was initially taken to the district hospital in Kaushambi but was later referred to the SRN Hospital in Prayagraj for further treatment.

Following the accident enraged villagers took to the streets, blocking traffic on the Prayagraj-Kanpur highway. Police intervened and managed to disperse the crowd after reassuring them that action would be taken.

According to the police, efforts are also underway to nab the driver of the DCM truck who fled the scene.

The truck has been impounded and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.