UP: Truck driver killed in road accident on Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway

Amethi (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A truck driver was killed after two trucks collided on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway in the Ramganj area here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Sansaripur area when the deceased, Umesh Gaur, 24, a resident of Sultanpur, was driving one of the trucks when it collided with another one driven by Manish Singh, a resident of Ayodhya, police said.

Gaur died on the spot, while the helper of the truck, who sustained injuries in the crash, has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

Police have informed the deceased's family and sent the body for post-mortem, Station House Officer (SHO) Krishna Mohan Singh said.