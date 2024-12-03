Advertisment
UP: Truck falls off over bridge in Bijnor, killing two; toddler dies in separate railway accident

NewsDrum Desk
Bijnor (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A truck veered off an overbridge in Uttar Pradeh's Bijnor on Tuesday, leading to the death of the driver and another passenger. In a separate accident, a toddler was fatally struck by a train in Siauhaara, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Pratap said that the truck, travelling from Hisar to Kotdwar with a load of goods, lost control and plunged off an over bridge near Swaheri.

Vedprakash (60), the driver from Rohtak in Haryana, and Tilakraj (40), a passenger died in the accident, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer said.

In another tragic incident, SHO of Siauhaara Amit Kumar said that a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, Ayesha, was hit by a train near Moradabad.

"The child followed her father, Sonu, who had stepped out for work and was crossing the railway tracks. She was struck by a passing train and died on the spot," he said.

Ayesha's body has been handed over to her family after formalities, the officer said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ

