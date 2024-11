Hardoi (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Five persons were killed and several others injured when a truck hit an auto in Bilgram area here on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap took place near Roshanpur village in Bilgram police station area, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said.

Several persons were injured in the incident, he said, adding that he was on his way to the spot.

More details on the casualties are awaited, he added.