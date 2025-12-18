UP: Truck hits motorbike from behind in Kushinagar, 1 dead

Kushinagar (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) An 85-year-old man lost his life and another man was injured here when their motorcycle was hit by a truck from behind, police said on Thursday.

The accident happened when Jokhan Pandey (85), a retired teacher from Hafua Jeewan village, was returning from Padrauna on Wednesday. He was with Narendra Mishra (46), also from the same village.

Around 7 pm, they were hit from behind by a truck near Banwaria, sustaining serious injuries, they said.

Onlookers took both the injured to the community health centre in Tamkuhiraj. As their condition was critical, the doctors referred them to the Medical College in Kushinagar, where Jokhan Pandey succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Narendra Mishra is currently undergoing treatment.

Tamukhiraj SHO Sunil Verma said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.