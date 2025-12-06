UP: 'Trusted' acquaintance held for killing woman, mother during planned robbery

Gorakhpur, Dec 6 (PTI) Eleven days after a mother-daughter duo was found murdered in Ghoshipurwa area here, Gorakhpur Police on Saturday said they have arrested a man who was known to the victims and frequently visited their home.

According to police, the accused -- identified as Rajat -- often addressed 55-year-old Vimla as "aunt'' and was treated like a family acquaintance.

Investigators said the accused exploited this trust to carry out a planned robbery and killed Vimla and her mother, Shanti Devi, on November 24.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi said the accused first offered liquor to the two women. When they became intoxicated, he allegedly attacked them with a hammer, killing both, and fled with around Rs 4.5 lakh in cash and a gold bracelet kept in the house.

Police said Rajat had been facing mounting financial stress from loans, EMI payments on online applications and lavish expenditure on his girlfriend. His spending pattern raised suspicion and helped investigators track him down.

Investigating the blind double-murder, the police scanned nearly 800 CCTV cameras, analysed more than 200 mobile numbers and questioned several locals before Rajat's phone location, financial transactions and behaviour suggested his involvement, the officer said.

He confessed during questioning, the SP said, adding that melted gold, cash, the murder weapon, and a motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB