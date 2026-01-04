UP: Two 14-year-old girls abducted in unrelated incidents in Ballia; cases lodged

Ballia (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) The police here have registered separate FIRs and launched investigations into the alleged kidnapping of two minor girls from different areas of the district.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl from a village under Bansdih Road police station went missing on December 31 while she had gone out to study. The victim's father filed a complaint, alleging that Sandeep Kushwaha of Raghunath Pur Pipar Pati village, along with two unidentified individuals, had abducted the girl.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections on Saturday, police said.

In the second case, a 14-year-old girl from a village under Rasra police station was allegedly abducted on December 15 by Anees Ram of Sardaspur village.

Acting on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, the police registered a case against the accused on Saturday.

Police said investigations are ongoing in both cases.