UP: Two absconding naxalites arrested in 20 year-old bombing case in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Two naxalites, wanted in the bombing carried out in the Kon police station area here in 2003, were arrested here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The two naxalites, absconding since the past 20 years, were arrested late on Sunday evening in the Kon police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Dr Yashveer Singh said a bombing incident was carried out by People's War Group, a banned organisation, in the Kon police station area in 2003 that injured several people. Both men were involved in the incident, he said.

They were arrested after the incident but fled while they were being taken for a court appearance, the SP said, adding that both men had been absconding for nearly 20 years.

The arrested men have been identified as Chhote Lal and Aditya, the SP said and added that further action is being taken. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY