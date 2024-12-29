UP: Two arrested for illegally poaching turtles in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Pilibhit (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) Two people were arrested for illegally poaching turtles in the Diyoriyah Range of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said on Sunday.

While two suspected poachers were apprehended on Saturday evening, their third associate managed to escape, the officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh said during routine patrolling, a team led by the Range Forest Officer held two poachers near a pond in Compartment Number 16 of the Ghughchai Beat.

"The accused were identified as Ranjeet Halghar and Uttam Bachar. Their associate, Vishwajit Halghar, fled the scene and remains at large," the DFO said.

According to the DFO, the authorities recovered six turtles categorised as Schedule-1 species and one as Schedule-2 under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, from the two arrested people.

An FIR was lodged against those held and they were presented before the chief judicial magistrate, who ordered them to be sent to jail, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the recovered turtles are set to be released back into the water bodies within the reserve after being presented in court, Singh added.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused, he said.