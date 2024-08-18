UP: Two arrested for murder of water department executive engineer after police encounter

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) Two men, including an ad hoc assistant engineer, were arrested on Sunday, following an encounter with the police in connection with the alleged murder of an executive engineer here, police said.

The encounter with assistant engineer Amit Kumar and his aide Pradeep took place early Sunday, police said, adding that they sustained gun shot wounds in their leg.

The police team tracked down the accused and surrounded them, who open fire at the cops. They got injured in retaliatory firing, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Chandra said.

Police said that the duo was rushed to a hospital.

According to police, both the accused are from Bihar and were planning to flee after allegedly killing executive engineer Santosh Kumar (40) over some dispute.

Santosh Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh water department executive engineer, was killed at his rented house in Vinobapuri area here on Saturday, police said.

His driver Sandeep, who also stayed in the house, had gone to bring some food on Saturday morning. When he returned he saw some men attacking the engineer, police said.

The attackers threatened Sandeep to remain quiet and fled from the spot, they said.

Neighbours said they heard Sandeep scream, and the guards posted at the Jal Nigam office, located 50 metres away from the engineer's residence, reached the spot.

They rushed Kumar to a district hospital where doctors declared him dead, police added.