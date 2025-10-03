UP: Two arrested for raping woman, forcing her to convert in Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Police have arrested two men in Baghpat on charges of making an objectionable video of a woman, raping her, and forcing her to convert through blackmail, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused duo was arrested after being booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act and other relevant sections of law.

The incident took place in the Baghpat Kotwali area, where some individuals allegedly misled a Hindu woman and filmed an objectionable video of her in a clothing showroom, police said.

The accused then physically exploited her after blackmailing her with the video, they said.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that she was blackmailed and forced to convert to Islam at Delhi's Jama Masjid.

After escaping the clutches of her offenders, the woman approached the Baghpat SP and pleaded for justice. Police took action considering the seriousness of the matter, officials said. PTI COR CDN ARI