UP: Two arrested in Hathras over Rs 24.9 crore scholarship scam

Hathras (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested a former madrasa principal and his wife in connection with a Rs 24.9 crore scholarship scam dating back to 2011-13, officials said.

The couple -- Rajendra Prasad, then principal of Madrasa Abdul Hameed Islamia Education, Arjunpur, and his wife Sudha Sharma, then manager of the same institution -- were arrested from their native Toli village in Sikandrarao area, they said.

The case relates to alleged embezzlement of pre-matric scholarships meant for minority students in Hathras district during the academic sessions 2011-12 and 2012-13. An inquiry had found that 62 educational institutions, including madrasas, colluded with the then minority welfare officer and others to siphon off Rs 24,92,76,312 by submitting lists of fictitious students.

Investigations revealed that 81 people, including three public servants and 78 private individuals, were guilty. Charge sheets have already been filed against 46 accused, police said.

Rajendra Prasad and Sudha Sharma alone were found responsible for misappropriating Rs 38.10 lakh through fake student lists, the EOW said, adding that efforts are on to arrest 32 other absconding accused.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said, "The EOW team came to Hathras today. In the scholarship scam case, Rajendra Prasad and his wife Sudha Sharma have been arrested and taken away. They will now be produced before the court." The arrests were made under the EOW's state-wide crackdown, "Operation Shikanja," launched on the directions of the Director General, EOW, Uttar Pradesh.