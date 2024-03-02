UP: Two arrested in police exam paper leak case

Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two accused involved in the recent police recruitment exam paper leak from the Vibhuti Khand area of the state capital, officials said on Saturday.

The accused were allegedly members of a gang involved in the question paper leak of the Uttar Pradesh Recruitment and Promotion Board examination on February 17 and 18, the STF said in a statement.

Ajay Singh Chauhan and Sonu Singh Yadav, both residents of Prayagraj district, were arrested on Friday.

Their gang is also involved in arranging solvers and leaking question papers to candidates preparing for competitive exams, the STF statement read.

Several documents related to the 2024 constable recruitment examination, two mobile phones, and some cash were seized from the duo, police said.

The STF has lodged an FIR against the duo under the Indian Penal Code sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating by inducement), 467 (forgery of valuable documents), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 386 (extortion by putting any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt) at the Vibhuti Khand police station of Lucknow.