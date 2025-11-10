UP: Two bike riders killed in road crash in Etawah

Etawah (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Two men died after their motorcycle collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Monday.

Saifai SHO Bhupendra Singh Rathi said Praveen Kumar (25) and Neeraj Kumar (22) were heading to Saifai railway station to pick up Prveen's wife when the head-on when the incident took place near Ujjiani village.

The two men died on the spot. A passerby informed the police about the accident.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their families have been informed, the police said. PTI COR NAV SMV NB