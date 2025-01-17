UP: Two bikers crushed to death by truck in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Two persons died here when two motorcycles collided head-on, hurling all four on the bikes onto the road, some of who came under an oncoming truck, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the incident occurred on Thursday night on the Kalsia-Chutmalpur road.

Anil (40), a resident of the Dehat Kotwali area, was riding his motorcycle with his wife Poonam (35) after attending a wedding ceremony near Sansarpur. Montu and Vinay, on another motorcycle, collided head-on with Anil's motorcycle, causing all four to fall on the road, the SP said.

While they were on the road, a speeding truck ran over Anil, Vinay and Montu. "Anil and Vinay died on the spot while Poonam and Montu sustained critical injuries," he added.

Advertisment

Behat police arrived at the scene and rushed all four to a primary health centre, from where the two injured were referred to a bigger hospital for advanced treatment, he said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, the SP added. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY