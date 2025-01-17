UP: Two bikers killed, one injured in collision with vehicle amid dense fog in Jalaun

Jalaun (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) Two young men died and another was injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle amid dense fog in Jalaun Kotwali area, police said on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Kumar Patel said, "The incident occurred late Thursday night between 12 am and 1 am on the Jalaun state highway near Kanhaiya Lal Vishnu Charan College in the Jagnewa area. Three young men riding a motorcycle were involved in the accident." Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and immediately transported the injured to the Jalaun Community Health Centre.

"Shafiq (25), a resident of Gidosa, was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Chammaku (26) succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Bhure, who sustained critical injuries, has been referred to the medical college in Orai," the SHO said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are working to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.