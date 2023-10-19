UP: Two bikes collide head-on in Amethi, 1 dead

Amethi (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle on Munshiganj road here on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ram Surat, a vegetable vendor and a resident of Munshiganj road.

Police said the accident occurred when Ram Surat was returning after purchasing vegetables, and his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle, due to which he died on the spot.

Amethi SHO Arun Dwivedi said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY