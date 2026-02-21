UP: Two bikes crash into wood-laden trolley, 3 dead

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Three men were killed and another seriously injured after their motorcycles collided head-on with a wood-laden trolley here on the Nighasan-Singahi road, police said.

Two men, Suresh and Chhotu, were returning to Singahi on a motorcycle, while Vikas and his friend Birju were on another bike.

Both motorcycles collided head-on with a wood-laden trolley. Vikas (24), Suresh (22) and Chhotu (22) died on the spot, while Birju sustained serious injuries, police said.

Police personnel led by Nighasan Circle Officer Shivam Kumar rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a hospital. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, the officer said.

Both motorcycles and the trolley have been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway, police added. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY