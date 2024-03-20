UP: Two boys beaten to death by their aunt in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A woman allegedly beat two of her nephews to death using a wooden plank in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Family members said the accused woman was "mentally disturbed" and has since run away from home since the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said the incident took place on Tuesday night. The accused Pooja beat her nephews, Abhi (3) and Lucky (6), to death with a wooden plank, the DCP said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, the DCP added.