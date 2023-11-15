UP: Two brick-kiln workers killed, three injured in Bareilly road accident

Bareilly (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and three injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their brick-laden tractor-trolley at Adalpur village of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Joginder, Sanjeev, Shivam, Bhupendra and tractor driver Krishnapal worked at a brick kiln, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra, citing the statement of a resident of Vasundhara village in the Deorania area.

Around 4 am on Wednesday, when they were travelling on the brick-laden tractor-trolley towards Baheri, an unidentified vehicle hit them from behind near the Adalpur village, Mishra added.

Joginder and Sanjeev died on the spot while the three others suffered serious injuries, Mishra said.

The injured have been hospitalised, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and footage from CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the vehicle, the police said. PTI COR NAV SZM