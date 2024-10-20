UP: Two brothers commit suicide by jumping in front of train in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Two brothers allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Agarwal alias Titu (38) and Saurabh Agarwal (32), residents of Govind Dham Colony. They were local suppliers of packaged snacks, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chhata police station Sanjay Kumar Tyagi said that two men died after being hit by a train near the Delhi-Mathura Bilauthi Cut railway gate at around 10 pm on Friday night.

"Their bike was found parked near the track at a short distance from the spot. Information about them was obtained during the investigation with the help of the bike's registration number," said the SHO.

The nephew of the deceased, Pawan, told the police that his uncles were "troubled by financial crisis", which could be the reason behind the extreme step. They left home on their bike around 6 pm on Friday.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, SHO added. PTI COR CDN HIG