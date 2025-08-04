UP: Two brothers drown in rainwater-filled pit in Budaun; child critically injured

Budaun (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Two brothers drowned in a rainwater-filled pit in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday evening in Bens village in Bilsi police station area when Navneet (13), Bhuvneshwar (10) and Amar (11) entered the pit to bathe following heavy rainfall. All three began to drown, but locals managed to rescue them and rushed them to a nearby community health centre, they said.

Doctors declared Navneet and Bhuvneshwar dead on arrival, while Amar was referred to the district hospital in critical condition, the police said.

According to police officials, the pit had filled with water due to recent rains. Locals were unaware of the depth and danger posed by the site. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ripudaman Singh said the district administration will provide financial relief to the victims' families under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He also ordered an inquiry into why the pit had not been filled or secured, despite being a potential hazard.