UP: Two brothers drown in Yamuna in Agra

Agra, Aug 17 (PTI) Two brothers, including a 17-year-old, drowned in the Yamuna River when they had gone to take a bath here on Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Aryan (17) and Banshi (18), natives of Naushera village in Firozabad district, police said.

Aryan and Banshi, along with their uncle Rajesh (40), had come to visit the Bateshwar Temple and attend a public feast, organized by a local. They then went to take a bath in the Yamuna River at the Panchmukhi ghat when they slipped into deep waters, they said.

While the divers rescued Rajesh safely, the two brothers drowned in the river. Their bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem, they added. PTI COR HIG