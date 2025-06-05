UP: Two brothers electrocuted to death

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) Two brothers died of electrocution on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district after coming in contact with a wire fence installed around their farmland to protect it from stray animals, police said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the incident took place in Bamrauli village under the jurisdiction of Kant police station.

According to officials, Dharmaveer Singh (35) had installed a wire fence around his agricultural field to keep stray cattle away from the crops. The fence was electrified at night for additional protection.

On Thursday morning, when Dharmaveer went to his field, he accidentally touched the live wire and got entangled in the fence. His younger brother, Satyaveer Singh (30), rushed to help him but was also electrocuted in the process.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said. PTI COR KIS DV DV