UP: Two brothers found dead in well

Farrukhabad (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) The dead bodies of two brothers were found in a dry well in the Jahanganj area here on Thursday, police said on Thursday.

Gulab Singh (32) and his brother Dara Singh (25), residents of Vanthsahpur village, had gone to their field on Wednesday evening but did not return home, they said.

Their bodies were recovered from the dry well the next day, police said, adding that it is suspected that the brothers were killed and later their bodies were thrown into the well.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and the bodies sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR ABN NB