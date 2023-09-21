UP: Two brothers hit by car on way to school, one dead

Kannauj (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) A car hit two brothers, who were on their way to school on a bicycle, killing one of them in a village here on Thursday morning, police said.

The car driver was beaten up by the locals and handed over to the police. SHO of Thathiya police station Sanjay Shukla said eight-year-old Ansh, a student of class 3, and six-year-old Harsh of Class 2 were going to school on a bicycle when the car, presumably being driven at high speed, hit them from behind.

The two boys were taken the the Government Medical College in Tirwa where doctors declared Harsh dead, the SHO said. PTI COR SAB AS NSD NSD