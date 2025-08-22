UP: Two brothers killed after truck rams into motorcycle in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Two brothers were killed after a truck collided head-on with their motorcycle in the Sikandrabad area here on Thursday, police said.

The victims, identified as Vishal (21) and Priyanshu (19), residents of Mandi Shyam Nagar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, were on their way to the new vegetable market in Sikandrabad when the accident occurred.

Police said the truck hit their motorcycle from the front, leaving them critically injured. They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead.

After the accident, the truck driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. The truck has been seized, officials said. Sikandrabad Circle Officer Bhaskar Kumar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.