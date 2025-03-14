UP: Two burned to death, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Two men were burned to death and another was seriously injured after their car caught fire following a collision with a tree here on Friday, police said.

Firefighters dispatched to the spot on Bhokaheri-Baseda road in the Bhopa police station area extinguished the blaze in the CNG car, they said.

Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai said Mainpal (35) and Raju (30) died in the fire, while the injured person was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.