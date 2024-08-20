UP: Two cattle smugglers held after gunfight with Meerut cops

Meerut, Aug 20 (PTI) Two suspected cattle smugglers were arrested after a gunfight with the police here early Tuesday in which one of them suffered gunshot injuries, officials said.

The encounter took place in Kithaur area of the district. While two accused were nabbed, their three associates managed to escape under cover of darkness, they said.

"A police team led by the Kithaur police station in-charge was conducting patrol and checking in the area when they received a tip off about some criminals planning cattle smuggling in the forest of village Radhna," a police spokesperson said.

"Acting on this information, the police team proceeded to the specified location. Upon arrival, the cattle smugglers opened fire at the police with the intention of causing harm. In response, the police fired back in self-defence, injuring one of the smugglers in the right leg and arresting another at the scene," the official said.

Those held have been identified as Khalid and Munner, both residents of village Radhna in Kithaur.

The police said it has recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, some cartridges and equipment used for cattle smuggling from the duo and also seized their motorcycle.

Efforts are underway to arrest their associates also, the police added. PTI COR KIS DV DV