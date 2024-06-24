UP: Two children among five killed in bike-truck collision in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Five persons, including two children, were killed in a motorcycle-truck collision here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 10.30 am near a petrol pump in Sarai Mamrej area when the motorcycle carrying a man, two women and as many children was hit by a speeding truck, Station House Officer, Sarai Mamrej, Saumitra said.

The deceased were identified as Vikas (25), Janta (34), Summari (60), Diwana (7) and eight-month-old Lakshmi -- all residents of Meerganj, Jaunpur district, the SHO said.

Prima facie it appears that the motorcycle lost control and was hit by the truck, he said.

The truck driver has been detained and a probe is on in the matter, the police said.

Meanwhile, bodies of the victims have been sent for the post-mortem, they added. PTI RAJ ABN OZ BHJ BHJ