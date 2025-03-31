UP: Two children drown in pond in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) Two children drowned in a pond in a village in Badgaon area in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Monday.

Circle Officer (Deoband) Ravikant Parashar said Rukhsana had come to visit her maternal home in Sirsali Khurd with her two-year-old daughter Sumaiya.

On Sunday evening, Sumaiya and her three-year-old cousin Ajjef went missing, he said.

The officer said when the children were not found despite extensive searches, CCTV footage was reviewed, which showed them playing near the pond.

Their bodies were later recovered from the pond and the family buried them on Sunday, police said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ