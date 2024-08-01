UP: Two Chinese men arrested for illegally entering India, Tibetan refugee helping them also held

Maharajganj (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Two Chinese nationals were arrested at the Indo-Nepal border area here for allegedly trying to cross over into India illegally, police on Thursday said.

A Bhutanese refugee, who was helping them in the task, has also been arrested, they said.

The trio was held at the Sonouli transit point between the two countries by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

"Yang Meng Meng (37) and Gu Baoqiang (35), both from People's Republic of China, were roaming in Sonauli Indo-Nepal Border area last night when they were stopped by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for a routine checking," said Maharajganj Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh.

"They were arrested by the immigration department in Sonauli area after they found the Chinese passport but no Indian visa papers and no valid documents," he added.

Tibetan refugee Lobsang Jamyang (44), who had taken the responsibility of facilitating the two Chinese citizens to enter India illegally from Nepal, has also been held, the officer said.

"The Tibetan refugee had also made fake Indian Aadhaar cards of both the Chinese citizens and taken the responsibility of their transportation from Kathmandu to Gorakhpur, but they could not escape the security agencies and all three were arrested by SSB jawans while entering India from Nepal," Singh added.

He said when valid documents were asked from the two arrested Chinese citizens, no visa was recovered from them, while the Tibetan refugee was found to have an Indian Aadhaar card and PAN card which had an Indian address.

"The motive behind their move could not be established yet. Interrogation is being done,” the officer added.

The police have registered a case against both the Chinese citizens under various sections of the law, including Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, while action is being taken against the Tibetan person by registering a case under relevant law at the local Sonauli police station.