UP: Two constables suspended for trying to free two prisoners

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Two constables posted at the police lines in Ghaziabad have been suspended and sent to jail for allegedly trying to free two inmates from Dasna jail after furnishing fake orders, officials said on Monday.

Reserve Inspector Chandra Bhan Singh, in charge of the police lines, lodged an FIR against the accused constables -- Rahul (31), a 2015 batch constable from Muzaffarnagar, and Sachin (28), a 2016 batch constable from Bulandshahr district -- after their alleged role in the case came to light.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Surya Bali Maurya said the duo tried to free two inmates, Bijendra and Vansh, from the jail on fake orders.

Both inmates were facing trial in cases of forgery, extortion, robbery and attempt to murder.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the constables did not possess any official orders for the transfer. They reached Dasna jail on Saturday in a private vehicle and demanded custody of the two inmates. The had an order copy from the Gautam Buddh Nagar court, which mentioned six inmates who were to be produced that day.

However, the accused constables insisted on taking only two prisoners, raising suspicion of the jail authorities.

On verification from Ghaziabad police lines, it was found no prisoner production was scheduled for the day and no policemen were officially sent to Dasna jail.

The constables were later arrested by the Kavinagar police and booked under Sections 260 (intentional omission to apprehend a person bound to be apprehended by a public servant) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, the ACP said.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated to determine how the constables managed to obtain the forged orders and whether they accepted money from the inmates to facilitate their escape, Maurya added.